Gold: Gold has continued its outperformance of 2022 in the first month of 2023 as well, thanks to the softness in the bond yield and the moderation in the dollar index over the last few months. Based on the current macroeconomic development, gold will continue to be the preferred asset class until uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine conflict fades and it will continue to attract investments as a proven hedge against other asset classes. "We continue our Neutral stance on Gold and recommend a 'Buy-on-Dips' strategy."