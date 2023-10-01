Stocks brace for volatile month amid bearish FPIs
FPIs turned net sellers of ₹14,768 crore in NSE’s cash market in September after buying equities worth ₹1.69 trillion over six straight months
Indian stocks may witness wild swings this month, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turning bearish on both the cash and derivatives segments of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid lofty mid- and small-cap valuations, rising US interest rates and bond yields, and the threat of oil prices hitting $100 a barrel.
