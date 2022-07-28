Stocks cheer Fed stance on rates

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities Ltd said that the US Fed’s comments hint at a possibility of a slower pace of monetary tightening. The market latched on to Powell’s statement that slowing down from the pace of 0.75-percentage-point rate hikes will likely be appropriate “at some point." The market also liked when Powell said the Fed was moving to a new “meeting-to-meeting" phase, perhaps believing that a peak in interest rates is near.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}