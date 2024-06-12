Stocks Climb as Bond Yields Sink With Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap
Stocks hit fresh all-time highs as a broad cooldown in inflation spurred a plunge in bond yields, with traders betting the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates more than once this year.
