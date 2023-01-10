Stocks decline more than 1%, Nifty slips below 18,000 mark

Caution also prevails as the market keenly watches Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech and the CPI data to be released on Wednesday. “Powell is unlikely to depart from the Fed’s hawkish stance, but if the CPI data of Wednesday confirms the declining trend in inflation, the market will get ahead of the Fed and will start pricing in a terminal rate below 5% and possible rate cuts by end 2023", said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.