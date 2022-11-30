Stocks dip while US crude gains on China hopes3 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 08:24 AM IST
The US stock market fell on Tuesday with investors keenly looking forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's public appearance later this week
The S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday as investors awaited guidance on the Federal Reserve's path of interest rate hikes, while US oil futures gained on hopes China loosens COVID-19 restrictions that have fueled fears about the global economy.