Stocks dive as oil rallies, rupee  slips  to  record low

“The key concern right now is a sharp rise in crude prices, and if crude prices sustain at higher levels, it is likely to impact India’s current account deficit as well as fiscal deficit," said Pankaj Pandey, head of research, ICICIdirect. As worries over the possibility of further sanctions on Russia weighed on investors, delayed discussions with Iran over the nuclear deal also added to the disappointment. Expectations have been building that resumed global supplies from Iran could ease the tight world crude supply situation.