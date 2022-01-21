Stocks dive for 3rd day on global cues

On Thursday, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slid 1.06% and 1.01% to hit 59,464.62 and 17,757, respectively. The BSE Sensex is down 2.87% so far this week, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index fell 2.73%. The indices are headed for their worst weekly performance since the week of 13 December, when they declined 3%.