Stocks extend decline on valuation concerns

Valuations had become expensive on hopes of strong earnings revival in the year starting 1 April, according to Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Investment Managers. “The considerable rise in the last few months has led to some profit booking. Besides, most of the good news, including US election and stimulus announcements, is factored in the valuations. Lastly, rising global commodity inflation is likely to hurt margins of companies," Sambre said.

