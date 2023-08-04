Stocks extend losses as FPIs continue the selling spree2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
However, domestic funds’ buying in the last 45 minutes of trading contained the losses by the day’s end.
MUMBAI : Benchmark indices closed in the red for the third straight session on selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), despite global brokerage Morgan Stanley upgrading India’s sovereign rating to overweight, citing economic resilience.
