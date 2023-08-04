Stocks extend losses as FPIs continue the selling spree

“From 2003 to 2020, the two markets performed remarkably in line with each other – both having a tendency to outperform MSCI EM over the cycle. From early 2021, however, India has broken out dramatically to the upside, having outperformed China by over 100%. Whilst reversion to the mean is often a powerful force in finance, we think that this represents a structural break in India’s favour that warrants a bias to an OW versus a bias to EW or UW for China, with the medium-term driver being significantly higher USD EPS growth and ROE over the cycle for India vs China."

