Stocks extend rally as worries over possible US recession ease

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 1.31% to end trading at 60,746.59, and the Nifty rose 1.27% to 18,012.20. But weaknesses in the broader Indian markets remained a worry as mid- and small-cap companies continued to underperform larger rivals.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI :Indian stocks rose on Monday, extending their winning streak, as concerns that the US economy could tip into a recession eased.
Investors are expecting the US Federal Reserve to go slow on interest rate hikes, leading to a rebound in Indian stocks, analysts said.
The market is poised to continue the rally, taking cues from the US, where the Dow’s 828-point rally last Friday marked the fourth straight week of gains, said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
This US market rally, he said, has been triggered by the strong US quarterly GDP data, which surprised on the upside with a 2.6% growth. Investors have discounted an immediate recession and now expect a soft landing by the US economy—that is, the Fed might succeed in taming inflation without pushing the economy into recession.
Already, the central banks of Canada and Australia have hiked rates below expectations, experts said.
However, with the rally largely led by blue-chip stocks, the small-cap and mid-cap indices have been underperforming.
The BSE mid-cap index is still down 3.5% from its mid-September high though the Sensex has regained most of its lost ground after witnessing significant volatility during the period.
Even during the latest leg of the market rally from 29 September, blue chips have outperformed mid-caps. While the Sensex has gained more than 7.5% and the Nifty is up almost 7%, the BSE mid-cap index is up just 3.77%, while the Nifty mid-cap 100 index is up about 4.5%.
Experts said that while the markets expect the Federal Reserve to go slow on interest tightening, growth concerns linger.
Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd, said while the Fed may go slow on rate hikes, it may take time for growth to rebound because of the impact of the previous rounds of interest rate hikes.
Manish Jain, fund manager of Coffee Can PMS at Ambit Asset Management, said that mid- and small-caps would remain volatile until things settle down and the growth momentum returns. The market has turned “value-conscious", and that is visible in how well the defensive sectors have done, including energy, PSU banks and FMCG, added Jain.
Foreign portfolio investors have turned buyers during the past few sessions. However, their focus remains on large caps looking at the ease of exit, when compared with mid- and small-caps, Jasani said.
Analysts also attribute the underperformance of mid-caps versus the blue chips to the weakness in the mid-cap tech sector, externally linked mid-caps that have been affected by the global growth slowdown, and some new-age mid-caps which have witnessed significant price erosion.
“Within the mid-cap basket, domestically linked commodity users would outperform the large caps, though, at an index level, outperformance would be difficult, given the weakness in the mid-cap tech space in particular and the externally linked midcap space, which will be hit by global slowdown headwinds," said Amit Gupta, principal officer and fund manager, ICICI Securities PMS.
Gupta cited mid-cap companies within the fast-moving electrical goods space, auto ancillaries and industrials as potential performers in the second half of the current fiscal as commodity prices cool off and pressures on margins ease, enabling margin outperformance.
Experts said the market rally may continue for some time, supported by lower crude prices as well as foreign portfolio investors turning buyers during the last three trading sessions.
There are a series of events over the next few days that could keep the markets watchful. While central banks, including the US Fed and Bank of England, would be having their policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India has also scheduled an emergency meeting after it failed to contain inflation for three consecutive quarters.
Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said US inflation and jobs data would also be monitored closely.
