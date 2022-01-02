Stocks face rockier path in 2022 as Fed rate increases loom

Of comfort to investors, stocks have generally performed well in years when the Fed has just started to raise interest rates. Investors also point to signs that each successive surge of Covid-19 has delivered a smaller hit to the economy as people learn how to cope with the virus. Many investors are also optimistic that inflation will subside this year, with the supply of goods catching up to demand. And some argue that increases in Covid-19 cases are more likely to slow inflation than accelerate it, meaning that the Fed could simply delay rate increases if the economy endures a rough patch.

