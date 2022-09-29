Stocks fall for 6th session, Nifty slips below 17,0002 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:14 AM IST
Investors exited interest rate sensitive sectors ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday
NEW DELHI : Pressure on Indian stocks intensified on Wednesday amid rising global economic uncertainties and a strong dollar. As a result, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index fell for the sixth straight session, slipping below the 17,000 mark.