Stocks fall for 6th session, Nifty slips below 17,000

Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management, said the rupee outperformed other global currencies as RBI has been actively supporting the domestic currency. However, in the short term, due to the global risk-off sentiment, we can expect more pressure on the rupee, and it will be difficult for RBI to continue selling dollars aggressively, as the remaining forex reserves are enough to cover only around 9-10 months of imports. Most likely, RBI will have to increase repo rates to defend against further pressure on the rupee.