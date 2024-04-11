Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets Wrap
BackBack

Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets Wrap

Bloomberg

Stock futures joined losses in bonds as key inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets WrapPremium
Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stock futures joined losses in bonds as key inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

Equities were set to extend their April losses, with S&P 500 contracts falling after the consumer price index underscored the bumpy path policymakers face in bringing inflation back to the 2% target. Treasury 10-year yields rose to around 4.45%, getting closer to the 4.5% level that some investors are watching as a threshold that could determine whether rates will revisit the 2023 highs.

*US MARCH CORE CONSUMER PRICES RISE 3.8% Y/Y%; EST. 3.7%

Corporate Highlights:

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets:

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Apr 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App