Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets Wrap

Bloomberg

Stock futures joined losses in bonds as key inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stock futures joined losses in bonds as key inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

Equities were set to extend their April losses, with S&P 500 contracts falling after the consumer price index underscored the bumpy path policymakers face in bringing inflation back to the 2% target. Treasury 10-year yields rose to around 4.45%, getting closer to the 4.5% level that some investors are watching as a threshold that could determine whether rates will revisit the 2023 highs.

*US MARCH CORE CONSUMER PRICES RISE 3.8% Y/Y%; EST. 3.7%

Corporate Highlights:

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets:

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

