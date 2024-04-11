Stocks Fall With Bonds as CPI Curbs Fed-Pivot Bets: Markets Wrap

Stock futures joined losses in bonds as hotter-than-estimated inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

Equities were set to extend their April losses, with S&P 500 contracts falling 1.5% after the consumer price index underscored the bumpy path policymakers face in bringing inflation back to the 2% target. Treasury 10-year yields rose advanced 13 basis points to 4.49%. Fed swaps priced in only 50 basis points of easing in 2024 — which equates to two rate cuts. The dollar climbed against all of its developed world counterparts.

A measure of underlying US inflation topped forecasts in March for a third month. The so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% from February. From a year ago, it advanced 3.8%, holding steady from the prior month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street’s Reaction to CPI Data:

In recent months it has become clear that the journey to the Fed’s target of 2% inflation will be bumpy. It’s often said that the Fed takes the escalator up and the elevator down when setting rates, but for the path downwards in this cycle, it looks like they will opt for the stairs.

The rates market needs to seriously consider the likelihood of higher-for-longer at minimum lasting through the Summer and potentially through the end of the year. This number did not eclipse the Fed’s confidence, it did, however, cast a shadow on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks the third consecutive strong reading and means that the stalled disinflationary narrative can no longer be called a blip. In fact, even if inflation were to cool next month to a more comfortable reading, there is likely sufficient caution within the Fed now to mean that a July cut may also be a stretch.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Currencies {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Commodities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

