Stocks for the looong run: Could Japan’s lost decades happen in America?

But some Japanese blue chips from the bubble era remain a shadow of what they were in the 1980s. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone was once the world’s largest company. Its stock price remains 40% below the shares’ peak in 1987. Nippon Steel, which hit headlines recently with its 1980s-esque acquisition of U.S. Steel, is valued at less than half what it was in 1989. Swept up in the frenzy, they never grew into those heady valuations. The average price-to-earnings ratio of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section was roughly 70 in 1989, according to data provider CEIC.