Stocks get hit as war jitters fuel rush to bonds: Markets Wrap
Financial markets reacted to rising geopolitical tensions over the Iran-Israel conflict, with stocks plunging and investors seeking safety in bonds. The VIX spiked, oil prices rose, and the US Dollar strengthened. Fed officials reiterated no immediate need for rate cuts amidst economic uncertainty.
The financial world was roiled by a flare-up in geopolitical risks that sent stocks sliding — while spurring a flight to the safest corners of the market such as bonds and the dollar. Oil rose.
