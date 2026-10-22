Stocks, gold, or cryptocurrency: Here's how they have performed in 5 years - Which one should you buy?

Investing across asset classes can produce vastly different outcomes, depending on market conditions, economic trends and the timing of entry. While some investments offer the potential for higher returns, others provide relative stability and diversification during uncertain times.

Let's see how stocks, gold and cryptocurrencies have performed over the past five years.

Bitcoin emerged as the best-performing asset among the four investment options considered, delivering a 183% gain between October 2021 and October 2026. Gold followed with a 131% return, while India's Nifty 50 index delivered a comparatively modest return of 26% over the same period.

1. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin delivers the highest returns, but at a steep risk Bitcoin rose from approximately $29,000 in October 2021 to around $82,600 in October 2026, delivering a five-year return of 183% and an annualised return of approximately 23.1%.

The journey was far from smooth. Bitcoin suffered a sharp correction during the 2022 crypto winter amid tightening monetary conditions and the collapse of several crypto businesses. The subsequent recovery was supported by growing institutional participation, the introduction of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US and the 2024 halving event.

Despite its impressive performance, Bitcoin remains highly volatile. Sharp price swings, regulatory uncertainty and changes in investor sentiment can trigger significant losses.

2. Gold: The traditional safe haven delivers a strong rally Gold delivered the second-highest return, climbing from approximately $1,796 an ounce in October 2021 to around $4,142 in October 2026. This represented a five-year gain of 131% and an annualised return of approximately 18.2%.

The precious metal benefited from inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty and central banks' efforts to diversify their reserves. Demand for portfolio diversification also supported gold's appeal amid concerns about government debt and the long-term purchasing power of currencies.

Its performance demonstrates that gold can deliver substantial capital appreciation in addition to serving as a potential hedge during periods of uncertainty. Investors can consider gold as a portfolio diversifier rather than a complete replacement for equity investments.

3. Indian stocks: Nifty 50 delivers comparatively modest returns The Nifty 50 rose from approximately 18,115 in October 2021 to around 22,624 in October 2026, delivering a five-year gain of 26% and an annualised return of approximately 4.7%.

Indian equities entered the period after a strong post-pandemic rally. Subsequent valuation adjustments, changing global capital flows and market consolidation influenced returns over the five-year period.

Nevertheless, Indian equities provide exposure to domestic economic growth, corporate earnings and expanding consumption. Investors should evaluate valuations, earnings prospects and their investment horizon rather than relying solely on past index performance.

Stocks, gold or crypto: Which one should you buy? There is no single winner for every investor. Bitcoin delivered the highest returns over the period but carries significant volatility. Gold provided strong gains and diversification benefits, while US and Indian equities offer exposure to corporate growth over the long term.

For investors seeking a balanced portfolio, diversified equity investments can form the core, with gold providing diversification. Cryptocurrency may be considered only by investors who understand its risks and can afford potential losses.

Daniel Munday, Principal Analyst, VT Markets said, “I would not pick one. The same two forces drive all three: yields and the Fed.”

He further noted that equities have the earnings. AI spending is supporting tech, and the Nasdaq rose about 1% on Wednesday. But the 10-year yield sits near 5.15%, and markets price a December Fed hike at over 90%. That weighs on valuations.

Meanwhile, Gold has been stuck near $4,150. Higher yields and a firm dollar cap it, even with Brent above $110 and Middle East tensions. It is trading on rate expectations, not as a safe haven.

Whereas Bitcoin is near $84,000, with $80,000 the level to watch. ETF inflows hit $527 million on Monday, the biggest in a month. But it still moves with equities, so a tech sell-off would hit it too.

The Fed meeting on Oct 27 and 28 is the next test for all three.

Meanwhile, in the near-term, PL Wealth advises phased exposure to large and large and mid-cap strategies due to high crude oil prices and global interest rate uncertainty.

In the medium-term, the PL report prefers exposure to large private banks, capital goods and durable consumption, along with exposure to select quality small cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap strategies. In the long-term, the positive outlook for India emanates from domestic capital spending, demographics, financial deepening, indigenous defense capabilities and growth potential.

It further added that gold will maintain its range-bound trend for the near term, with a forecasted range of US$3,900 – 4,400 per ounce.

Ultimately, investment decisions should be guided by financial goals, risk tolerance and time horizon, rather than simply chasing the asset that delivered the highest returns over the previous five years.