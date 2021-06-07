Stocks held by super rich trigger investor euphoria

He said investors should find the right time to enter and exit a stock with proper risk measures. “Irrespective of who is holding it, if one wants to buy stock, he should count the downside first. Following an expert investor is not wrong, but one should know his vision of investment and the period for which he has invested. Normally, this information is not available for the general public and the major problem arises there. For example, if some HNIs invest for the long term and retailers mimic him and expect short-term gains, then chances of getting failure are higher," Wagh said.