Stocks hit six-week low as tech slide accelerates

The S&P 500 fell for a third day after fluctuating between gains and losses ahead of a so-called “quadruple witching" on Friday, a quarterly event that typically fuels trading and sometimes volatility as large derivatives positions roll over. Losses accelerated after the benchmark index fell below its 50-day moving average. Oracle Corp. edged lower after the U.S. said it will ban some transactions over TikTok, and it would be shut down unless a deal is concluded by Nov. 12. Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. weighted on the Nasdaq Composite.