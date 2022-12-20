Stocks in Asia mixed as inflation fight endures

Stocks in Asia mixed as inflation fight endures3 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Stocks in Asia opened mixed as investors focused on the outlook for inflation and interest rates ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later Tuesday
Stocks in Asia opened mixed as investors focused on the outlook for inflation and interest rates ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later Tuesday.
Shares ticked higher in Japan, but down in South Korea and Australia. US equity futures rose after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level in more than a month on Monday. The benchmark was dragged down by declines in big-tech firms including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.
Investors, still on edge after recent hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve and other central banks, will be looking closely at the Bank of Japan. While economists are unanimous in forecasting no change from the BOJ Tuesday, market speculation is growing of a future pivot away from ultra-lose policy, which would further support the yen.
The dollar was little changed and the yen weakened slightly.
Treasuries steadied after benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose the most since October on Monday. Yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield was unchanged at 0.25% — the top of the BOJ’s target trading band.
In China, reports of growing disruptions from Covid outbreaks sent stocks to slide, with a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies down 0.6% on Monday.
Still, pledges of growth support from Beijing authorities buoyed metals traders, with iron ore and copper among the key industrial materials to climb Monday. Oil tipped higher as investors weighed a pledge from China to revive consumption against broader low-risk sentiment, with West Texas Intermediate above $75 a barrel.
Global sentiment remained sour after former New York Fed President and Bloomberg Opinion columnist William Dudley told Bloomberg Television on Monday that optimistic markets could only make the central bank tighten even more.
A handful of major US companies with poor results last quarter — including FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. — will be reporting earnings in coming days. Investors will be closely watching what executives at these companies say about the outlook for their respective industries amid a tough macro backdrop.
“Those who were in the camp of a year-end rally are now second-guessing their investment thesis," wrote JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners. “The markets may have placed a little too much faith in Santa Claus and the rally he typically brings."
Some of the main moves in markets as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time:
