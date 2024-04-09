Stocks in Asia to Rise; Bond Yields Hit 2024 High: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set to advance early Tuesday, after US benchmarks saw sluggish trading and Treasuries kicked off the week on the back foot ahead of key inflation data.

Futures for equities in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney pointed higher. US 10-year yields rose to the highest since November, coming within striking distance of the psychologically important 4.5% level. Traders’ conviction on three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year is quickly dissipating, with markets now favoring just two reductions.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast Wednesday’s consumer price index will show some easing of inflation pressures. Yet the core gauge, which excludes food and energy costs, would be up 3.7% from a year earlier — above the Fed’s 2% target.

“After Monday’s solar eclipse, US core inflation will determine if the shadow that markets increasingly price over a June rate cut will grow larger or pass by," said Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach.

US 10-year yields rose two basis points to 4.42%, after earlier hitting 4.46%. Yields on their Australian counterpart were little changed after gaining 10 points on Monday. The S&P 500 hovered near 5,200 with futures pointing to a small advance Tuesday. Bitcoin topped $71,000.

Read: Bearish Trades in Treasury Options Target 10-Year Yield Above 5%

Read: Fed’s Goolsbee Says Joblessness Will Rise If Rates Stay Too High

With some Fed members questioning the wisdom of cutting rates if inflation remains in a “sticky" holding pattern, this week’s inflation figures may have a lot riding on them, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“While the Fed was hesitant to read too much into back-to-back months of higher-than-expected inflation data, a third month may lead them to change their tune," he said.

Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. led by Michael Feroli pushed back their forecast for the first Fed rate cut of the cycle after a strong March jobs report. They now expect the US central bank to start easing monetary policy in July instead of June.

“While investors seem to be anxiously awaiting easing monetary policy, the current environment does not quite scream ‘rate cuts!’" said Jason Pride at Glenmede. “With a strong labor market, expanding manufacturing and climbing commodity prices, the Fed will likely be in no rush to cut rates."

Swap contracts imply around 60 basis points of US monetary easing this year, which means two cuts is the most likely outcome with the first expected by September, according to Bloomberg pricing. On Friday, the chance of a third cut was still above 50%.

A rise in bond yields might be driven by “the wrong reasons" and will put stocks under pressure, according to JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka.

The team expects US 10-year yields to drop amid elevated geopolitical risks, while noting the risk of inflation staying too hot. Given the potential for inflation overshoot, stocks with high financing costs could stay under pressure, the strategists wrote.

Wall Street is expecting a subdued earnings season from Corporate America despite the first-quarter’s stock market fireworks. Strategists predict that S&P 500 companies will post their smallest year-over-year profit growth since 2019, just 3.9%, in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The recent resiliency of inflation reduces the immediacy of rate cuts, which puts more pressure on earnings to drive future market gains," said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “Given the elevated market multiples and rising bond yields, we remain cautious on stocks until earnings season delivers clear evidence of earnings growth."

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Currencies

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Commodities

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!