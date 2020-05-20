Stocks in Asia trade mixed; Treasuries hold gains

Japanese shares fluctuated at the open, while equities in South Korea and Australia dipped. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged up after the U.S. index lost ground in the final hour of trading and closed down. Riskier assets had started the week on the front foot after Moderna had fueled hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, but investors are struggling to maintain the optimism. Crude oil slipped below $32 a barrel in New York, while the dollar edged lower.