Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, and Teamo Productions HQ Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (December 14).

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, right issue and stock split for eligible shareholders.

Dividend stock

Hindustan Zinc: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share i.e. 300% on face value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2023-24.

In a stock exchange filing, Hindustan Zinc said: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, December 06, 2023 have approved 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share i.e. 300% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 amounting to Rs. 2535.19 Crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, as already communicated is Thursday, December 14, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law."

Rights Issue

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company has approved an issue of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each through a Rights Issue.

In a stock exchange filing, Lloyds Engineering Works said: “…the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board") dated June 14, 2023, where the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Re. 1 each (“Equity Shares") was approved by way of a Rights Issue to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding ₹9,990 Lakhs (Rupees Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Lakhs only)."

Total number of equity shares and Rights Issue size is “up to 6,34,64,610 fully paidup Equity Shares each for amount aggregating up to Rs. 98,37,01,455," said the company.

The Rights Issue price is ₹15.50 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of ₹14.50 per equity share).

Stock Split

Teamo Productions HQ: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Teamo Productions HQ said: “We wish to inform you that pursuant to the shareholders’ approval obtained though postal ballot on November 26, 2023, the Company has fixed Record Date as mentioned below in the table for the purpose of subdivision/split of 1 (one) Equity Shares and preference shares* of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares and Preference shares ,respectively, of the company having face value of Re. 1 each."

On Record date of December 14, 2023, the company will “Determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of subdivision/split of each Equity Share and Preference share having face value of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares and Preference shares, respectively, having face value of Re.1/- each."

