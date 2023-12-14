Stocks in focus: Hindustan Zinc shares to trade ex-dividend, Teamo Productions HQ to trade ex-split today
Dividend stock 2023: Hindustan Zinc has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share i.e. 300% on face value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2023-24
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, and Teamo Productions HQ Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (December 14).
