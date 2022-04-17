HDFC Bank: The Bank earned a net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) period, rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. The bank's net interest income which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at ₹18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from ₹17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year. Core net interest margin was at 4% on total assets, while it was at 4.2% based on the interest earning assets for Q4FY22.

