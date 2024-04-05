Stocks in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends IPCA Lab, Cyient, and Tech Mahindra today
Stocks in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended three stocks for Friday - IPCA Laboratories Ltd, Cyient Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, opened flat on Friday prior to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement, which is anticipated to see the central bank retain its key interest rate for a seventh consecutive meeting.
