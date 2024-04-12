Stocks in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends United Spirits, Deepak Nitrite, and Nippon Life today
Stocks in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended three stocks for Friday - United Spirits Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Friday's session lower, mirroring Asian peers as strong US inflation data dampened expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate cut.
