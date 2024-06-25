Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Affle India, and MRPL today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Affle (India) Ltd, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL).
Stock Market News: Tuesday's session started with slight advances for the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, driven by financial stocks. Meanwhile, the small-cap index rose as a result of an upsurge of 15% in Amara Raja Energy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started