Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Britannia, and Hindalco today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Britannia Industries Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, started off Tuesday's session on a flat note amid mixed global cues. The domestic market was chiefly driven by metal, realty, and public sector undertakings (PSU) bank stocks.
