Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Dabur India, and Avenue Supermarts today

  • Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Dabur India Ltd, and Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart).

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Trade Now
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Dabur India Ltd, and Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart).
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Dabur India Ltd, and Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart).

Stock Market News: Tuesday saw the opening of the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, with gains, indicating their resilience in the face of global headwinds. The Nifty 50 index kicked off at 25,007.90, showing an increase of 71.50 points or 0.29%, while the Sensex climbed 209 points or 0.26% to reach 81,768.72 points during the opening session. Analysts predict that despite the rebound in global markets following the decline last week and on Monday, volatility is anticipated as the Fed rate cut date of September 18th approaches.

The market has seen several notable recent patterns, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Financial Services: First, the mid- and small-cap sectors are weak; second, the banking sector, which has historically underperformed, is showing indications of resiliency and is rising; and third, defensives like FMCG and pharmaceuticals are gradually rising and showing signals of accumulation. These patterns indicate that quality is becoming more and more preferred in the market. This stands in stark contrast to the completely unhealthy tendencies and reckless excitement that are connected to the SME exchange.

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Sept 10

Market Review and Outlook - Ruchit Jain

The global markets had seen a sharp correction but since our markets had already seen a sharp fall on Friday, the global cues were factored in to a large extent and thus our markets recovered from the initial hour of correction. The FMCG stocks played a pivotal role as these defensive stocks witnessed buying interest, while the long time-underperforming banking index too rallied and outperformed. The daily RSI readings are negative, while the hourly readings have given a positive crossover and thus this should be read as a pullback move for now. The immediate hurdles in the index are seen around 25,050 and 25,110 which need to be surpassed for a sustainable upmove. On the other side, the immediate support for Nifty is placed around the 40 DEMA at 24,640.

Also Read | HUL, Dabur, DMart... over 250 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE; check details

Stocks in focus today - Ruchit Jain

On stocks in focus on Tuesday, Ruchit Jain recommends Dabur India Ltd, and Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart).

Dabur India Ltd

The stock has given a breakout above its previous swing high resistance indicating at a continuation of the uptrend. The volumes were good on breakout and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum.

Hence, short term traders are advised to buy the stock in the range of 662-655 for potential targets of 690 and 710. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below 634.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart)

The stock has recently gone through a corrective phase, but the prices have managed to form a support base between its 40 and 89 DEMA. The prices have given a breakout from this consolidation and the RSI oscillator on the daily chart has given a positive crossover. This indicates a resumption of the uptrend and hence, we advise short term traders to look for buying opportunities in the stock.

Traders can buy the stock around current market price of 5,350 and look to add on any dips towards Rs. 5250 for potential target of 5,650-5,700 range. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below 5,100.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on September 10: What to expect in trade today

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Dabur India, and Avenue Supermarts today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

425.35
10:42 AM | 10 SEP 2024
7.5 (1.79%)

Tata Steel

149.70
10:42 AM | 10 SEP 2024
0.3 (0.2%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

136.50
10:42 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.45 (2.59%)

Pidilite Industries

3,280.00
10:42 AM | 10 SEP 2024
8.8 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

674.30
10:36 AM | 10 SEP 2024
46.3 (7.37%)

Suzlon Energy

78.05
10:36 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.71 (4.99%)

Allcargo Logistics

68.64
10:36 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.13 (4.78%)

Jio Financial Services

355.65
10:36 AM | 10 SEP 2024
14.5 (4.25%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue