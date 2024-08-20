Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Hindalco Industries, and Shriram Finance today

  • Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Trade Now
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd.
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd.

Stock Market News: Tuesday's opening of the domestic benchmark indices was positive due to the Asian and US market rallies. Experts predicted that the rise may drive markets to record highs.

The BSE Sensex jumped by 297.86 points, or 0.37%, to 80,722.54 points, while the Nifty 50 index began with a gain of 76.25 points, or 0.31%, at 24,648.90 points.

Global signals are still favourable, which is creating a bullish tone for the Indian markets as well, stated Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert in an ANI news report. After a run of eight straight days of gains, the US market value has now recovered more than USD 3 trillion from its August lows. Big clouds have cleared from the risk horizon as long as international tensions remain restrained and Japanese Yen carry trades resume.

Bagga believes that this momentum would propel Indian markets to fresh all-time highs. Over the past week, significant inflows into US and international equities funds have been recorded, which supports the markets.

 

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 20

Market Review and Outlook - Ruchit Jain

The index traded in a narrow range yesterday, with individual stocks showing more significant movements. IT stocks maintained their upward trajectory, while private sector banking stocks performed poorly, limiting the overall index gains. Nifty 50 has now recovered by 61.8 percent from the recent decline, approximately at 24,630, which presents an immediate obstacle to overcome. A sustained breakthrough here could indicate a potential move towards 25,000 again in the short term. Conversely, the immediate support in case of any declines will likely be around 24,400, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

Traders are advised to trade with a positive bias and look for buying opportunities in sectors which are showing signs of outperformance.

In Monday's session, the Nifty Bank index showed weaker performance compared to the Nifty 50 index due to pressure on private sector banks. It remains within the 49,650-50,850 range and a breakout beyond this range is necessary for a clear directional movement. Traders should consider seeking trading opportunities in this index only after a breakout occurs on either side of the range.

 

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Stocks in focus today - Ruchit Jain

On stocks in focus on Tuesday, Ruchit Jain recommends Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Ltd

The stock recently went through a corrective phase, but we did not observe any high volumes during the corrective phase. This down move just seemed to be a correction within an uptrend, and the price action has turned bullish again with RSI also giving a positive crossover.

It is advisable to buy the stock in the range of 655-650 for potential target around 680 and 696. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below 630.

Shriram Finance Ltd

The stock has given a breakout above its recent swing high thus indicating a resumption of the uptrend. The RSI too is hinting at a positive momentum and the prices have continued the higher top higher bottom structure. Traders can buy the stock in the range of 3,075-3,050 for potential target of 3,275 and 3,400. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below 2,850.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on August 20: What to expect in trade today

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
62%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$31.83 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
$3.5 M

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹17.64 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
50,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
3

6 of 7Read Full Story
1.54%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Hindalco Industries, and Shriram Finance today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.10
10:16 AM | 20 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.55%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

351.00
10:16 AM | 20 AUG 2024
7.45 (2.17%)

Bank Of Baroda

252.05
10:16 AM | 20 AUG 2024
4.7 (1.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.55
10:16 AM | 20 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Allcargo Logistics

67.51
10:13 AM | 20 AUG 2024
5.99 (9.74%)

Godfrey Phillips India

5,651.35
10:13 AM | 20 AUG 2024
380.7 (7.22%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

886.00
10:13 AM | 20 AUG 2024
55.3 (6.66%)

Usha Martin

339.50
10:13 AM | 20 AUG 2024
20.1 (6.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.000.00
    Chennai
    72,652.000.00
    Delhi
    72,016.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue