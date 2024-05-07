Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying HUL, and Dabur India today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Dabur India Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, kicked off Tuesday's trading session with modest gains amid positive global cues on reaffirmed optimism that major central banks will begin cutting interest rates this year. The initial gains were led by FMCG and PSU Bank stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started