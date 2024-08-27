Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying JSW Steel, and Cholamandalam Investment today

  • Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - JSW Steel Ltd, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Trade Now
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - JSW Steel Ltd, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - JSW Steel Ltd, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

Stock Market News: On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - showed minimal changes at the opening, as they followed a temporary halt in the global rally due to hopes of a US rate cut. Analysts anticipated a slight profit booking following the recent rally.

The Nifty 50 index was flat and stood at 25,010.40 as of 9:50 IST. Similarly, the Sensex declined by 0.04% and reached 81,734.11.

 

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 27

There are now both headwinds and tailwinds for the market, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The rise of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine is posing challenges. Above $81, Brent oil has surged in value. The Fed's anticipated rate cuts, which will influence other central banks like the RBI, are the biggest tailwind. Rate cuts to stimulate the Indian economy are now necessary, and this will probably happen at the next policy meeting. DIIs and retailinvestors are inclined to purchase market drops caused by geopolitical concerns.

Market Review and Outlook - Ruchit Jain

Following the bullish global indications, our markets began the week on a strong note, and the purchasing trend persisted throughout the day. With gains of 3/4%, the Nifty 50 closed the day over the 25,000 barrier.

In the opening trading session of the week, the Nifty 50 maintained its upward trend and recovered above the 25,000 level. All sectoral indexes ended in the green, with the exception of PSU banks and the media, indicating widespread market involvement in the upswing. Emerging markets benefit from the current decline in the dollar index as well. Thanks to favourable global cues, the IT industry and the metals did better than expected. We keep advising traders to trade with a positive bias since the momentum is still strong. The index's current immediate support is located between 24,800 and 24,750, while a rise over the last swing high of 25,080 might, in the short run, cause the index to climb towards 25,400.

Also Read | Nifty 50 up for 8th straight session; BSE mcap rises to record ₹462 lakh crore

Stocks in focus today - Ruchit Jain

On stocks in focus on Tuesday, Ruchit Jain recommends JSW Steel Ltd, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd

The metals stocks have seen a positive momentum because of the fall in the Dollar Index. This stock has given a breakout above the previous high and hence, has resumed its uptrend. The volumes are good along with the price upmove while the RSI is hinting at a positive momentum.

Hence, short term traders are advised to buy the stock in the range of 965-960 for potential target around 1,020-1,030. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below 930.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

The stock has recently gone through a corrective phase, but the prices have managed to form a support base around the 100 DEMA and have showing signs of a resumption of the uptrend. The RSI oscillator on the daily chart has given a positive crossover and hence, we advise short term traders to look for buying opportunities in the stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of 1,400-1,390 for potential target of Rs1,500 and 1,560. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below 1,300.

 

Also Read | Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹11,366 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
₹1,079 Cr

2 of 14Read Full Story
Rs 834.68 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹10.20 Cr

4 of 14Read Full Story
5

5 of 14Read Full Story
4-7%

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹7,500 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
$170 B

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

9 of 14Read Full Story
$15.5 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

12 of 14Read Full Story
9

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying JSW Steel, and Cholamandalam Investment today

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,685.35
10:40 AM | 27 AUG 2024
-40.3 (-0.85%)

Tata Steel

155.15
10:41 AM | 27 AUG 2024
-0.5 (-0.32%)

Indian Oil Corporation

172.10
10:40 AM | 27 AUG 2024
-1.35 (-0.78%)

Ashok Leyland

263.75
10:41 AM | 27 AUG 2024
3.7 (1.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Investment Corporation

6,656.70
10:34 AM | 27 AUG 2024
484.9 (7.86%)

Castrol India

284.00
10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
20.65 (7.84%)

Kfin Technologies

1,082.00
10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
72.8 (7.21%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

144.10
10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
8.9 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue