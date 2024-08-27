Stock Market News: On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - showed minimal changes at the opening, as they followed a temporary halt in the global rally due to hopes of a US rate cut. Analysts anticipated a slight profit booking following the recent rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 index was flat and stood at 25,010.40 as of 9:50 IST. Similarly, the Sensex declined by 0.04% and reached 81,734.11.

There are now both headwinds and tailwinds for the market, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The rise of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine is posing challenges. Above $81, Brent oil has surged in value. The Fed's anticipated rate cuts, which will influence other central banks like the RBI, are the biggest tailwind. Rate cuts to stimulate the Indian economy are now necessary, and this will probably happen at the next policy meeting. DIIs and retailinvestors are inclined to purchase market drops caused by geopolitical concerns.

Market Review and Outlook - Ruchit Jain Following the bullish global indications, our markets began the week on a strong note, and the purchasing trend persisted throughout the day. With gains of 3/4%, the Nifty 50 closed the day over the 25,000 barrier.

In the opening trading session of the week, the Nifty 50 maintained its upward trend and recovered above the 25,000 level. All sectoral indexes ended in the green, with the exception of PSU banks and the media, indicating widespread market involvement in the upswing. Emerging markets benefit from the current decline in the dollar index as well. Thanks to favourable global cues, the IT industry and the metals did better than expected. We keep advising traders to trade with a positive bias since the momentum is still strong. The index's current immediate support is located between 24,800 and 24,750, while a rise over the last swing high of 25,080 might, in the short run, cause the index to climb towards 25,400. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks in focus today - Ruchit Jain On stocks in focus on Tuesday, Ruchit Jain recommends JSW Steel Ltd, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd The metals stocks have seen a positive momentum because of the fall in the Dollar Index. This stock has given a breakout above the previous high and hence, has resumed its uptrend. The volumes are good along with the price upmove while the RSI is hinting at a positive momentum.

Hence, short term traders are advised to buy the stock in the range of ₹965-960 for potential target around ₹1,020-1,030. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹930. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd The stock has recently gone through a corrective phase, but the prices have managed to form a support base around the 100 DEMA and have showing signs of a resumption of the uptrend. The RSI oscillator on the daily chart has given a positive crossover and hence, we advise short term traders to look for buying opportunities in the stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of ₹1,400-1,390 for potential target of Rs1,500 and ₹1,560. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹1,300.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}