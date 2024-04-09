Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Prudential today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy today - Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Tuesday's trading session at all-time highs, with the Sensex surpassing 75,000 for the first time and the Nifty 50 topping 22,700.
