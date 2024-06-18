Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying LIC Housing Finance, and Indian Hotels today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - LIC Housing Finance Ltd, and Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, gained for the fourth consecutive session, reaching new all-time highs in early trade on Tuesday, aided by strong global market trends, buying in IT sectors, and fresh foreign capital inflows.
