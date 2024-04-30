Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends HPCL and Bank of India today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bank of India.
Stock Market News: The Sensex and Nifty 50, the domestic major indices, started Tuesday's trading day higher. Amidst robust global cues, the frontline indices continued to rise for the second day in a row. Early trading saw new record highs for the Bank Nifty and Nifty Midcap 100 indexes, while the India VIX, a measure of fear, climbed by more than 2%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started