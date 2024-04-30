Stock Market News: The Sensex and Nifty 50, the domestic major indices, started Tuesday's trading day higher. Amidst robust global cues, the frontline indices continued to rise for the second day in a row. Early trading saw new record highs for the Bank Nifty and Nifty Midcap 100 indexes, while the India VIX, a measure of fear, climbed by more than 2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher by 129.61 points, or 0.17%, at the 74,800.89 level, while the Nifty 50 commenced at the 22,679.65 level, up 36.30 points, or 0.16%.

The bull market is still strong and continuing to gain traction despite high valuations, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The fact that retail investors and DIIs are routinely outsmarting FIIs is a key aspect of the current bull run.

FIIs have been selling US bonds whenever the rates have increased, especially when the 10-year yield crosses over 4.5%. Even with the significant FII selling this month, Nifty is still up 700 points from its lows on April 18. The lesson to be learned from this pattern is that since the bulls are in control of the market, any dip will be bought, according to Vijayakumar.

Market Review and Outlook - Ruchit Jain The Nifty 50 started the week on a positive note and rallied higher, led by banking stocks. The Nifty 50 ended the day above 22,600 with gains of a percent, while the Bank Nifty index marked a new record high and outperformed with gains of two and a half percent, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

In the last couple of weeks, the benchmark indices witnessed movement on both sides while the broader markets continued their uptrend, which led to outperformance in the midcap and small cap indices. However, the large caps took the lead on Monday as good results from heavyweights such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank propelled buying interest in the sector, and the Bank Nifty index closed at a new record high. The RSI oscillator on the daily chart had given a positive crossover during last week on both the Nifty 50 as well as the Bank Nifty index. This indicates the resumption of the positive momentum, and hence we expect the uptrend to continue, explained Ruchit.

Share market tips today The Nifty 50 could rally towards new highs again, and the retracement levels of the recent correction also hint at a probable target of 23,000 soon. The immediate support for Nifty is placed in the range of 22,500-22,400. We continue with our advice for traders to trade with a positive bias until any reversal signs are seen, advised Jain.

Stocks in focus today - Ruchit Jain On stocks in focus on Tuesday, Ruchit Jain recommends buying two stocks: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bank of India.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Ruchit stated that the OMC stocks have gone through a corrective phase in the last two and a half months, where they initially witnessed a price-wise correction, and then they have been consolidating in a range since the last few weeks. The 89 DEMA acted as a support for this stock in this corrective phase, and now prices are on the verge of a breakout. The RSI oscillator is positive, volumes are increasing, and hence, the stock could resume its uptrend soon. Short-term traders can look to buy the stock in the range of ₹505–500 for potential targets of ₹534 and ₹550. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹479.

Bank of India Jain explained that the Nifty PSU Bank Index has registered a new record high after a couple of months of consolidation phase which hints at a resumption of the uptrend in this sector. This stock has given a breakout from a falling trendline resistance. The RSI is hinting at positive momentum, and hence, short term traders can look to buy the stock in the range of ₹155–152 for a potential target of ₹170. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹147.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

