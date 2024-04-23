Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends HUL and Havells today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Havells India Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 started off Tuesday's session on positive note amid positive global cues and led by gains in realty and information technology (IT) stocks.
