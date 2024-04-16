Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends ONGC and Birlasoft Futures today
Stocks in focus: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks today - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Birlasoft Futures.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Tuesday's trading day down, following their Asian peers and weak global cues. This was primarily due to investor fears already heightened by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as well as anticipation of a probable delay in US Federal Reserve rate cuts.
