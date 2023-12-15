Stocks in focus: Shares of Asit C Mehta to trade ex-rights, Somany Ceramics to trade ex-buyback today
The Board of Directors of Asit C Mehta Financial Services approved the Rights Issue, for which the record date has been revised to December 15, 2023
Shares of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd and Somany Ceramics Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens on Friday (December 15).
