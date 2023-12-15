Shares of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd and Somany Ceramics Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens on Friday (December 15). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asit C Mehta rights issue details The Board of Directors of Asit C Mehta Financial Services at a meeting held on December 1 approved the Rights Issue. The company has revised its record date to December 15. Earlier, the record date was December 7, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, Asit C Mehta Financial Services said: “We now wish to inform you that the record date for the said issue is revised to Friday , December 15,2023, since there is a change in issue price from Rs. 151.44 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 141.44 per equity share) to Rs. 137.45 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 127.45 per Equity Share) calculated as per the provisions of Regulation l0(a) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011."

The board has decided and fixed ₹4,987.60 lakh as the Right Issue size, said the company.

According to the exchange filing, the Right entitlement ratio is 133 new equity shares for every 200 existing equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date.

Somany Ceramics buyback 2023 The Board of Directors of Somany Ceramics Ltd has declared a buy back of fully paid-up equity shares having face value of ₹2 each at a price of ₹850 per equity share.

The company has fixed December 15 as the record date to ascertain eligibility of shareholders for the buy back of shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Somany Ceramics said: “This is in furtherance of our intimation dated October 26, 2023 and December 04, 2023, informing the decision of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Company, respectively, for approval of the buyback of not exceeding 14,70,588 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of INR 2 (Indian Rupees Two only) each at a price of INR 850/- (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred and Fifty only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 1,25,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Five Crore only) excluding transaction costs, applicable taxes and other incidental and related expenses for Buyback."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.