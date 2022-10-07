Stocks in news: These 3 shares to trade ex-bonus today. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM IST
- Bonus shares are given to the shareholders of the company without any cost from company's accumulated earnings
Stocks in news today: Shares of Saianand Commercial, Anshuni Commercial, Sigma Solve ae going to trade ex-bonus today as record date for bonus share issue for these stocks fall on 10th October 2022. As trading on Saturday and Sunday won't be possible due to weekend closure of stock market, these three stocks are going to trade ex-bonus on Friday i.e. today.