Stocks in news today: Shares of Saianand Commercial, Anshuni Commercial, Sigma Solve ae going to trade ex-bonus today as record date for bonus share issue for these stocks fall on 10th October 2022. As trading on Saturday and Sunday won't be possible due to weekend closure of stock market , these three stocks are going to trade ex-bonus on Friday i.e. today.

Here we list out details in regard to bonus share issuance by these three listed companies:

1] Saianand Commercial: After trading ex-split in August 2022 in the ratio of 10:1, shares of Saianand Commercial Ltd are going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for bonus shares on 10th October 2022. The company board has approved and declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 that means one bonus share will be issued to a shareholder holding one equity share of the company.

2] Anshuni Commercial: The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for bonus share issue on 10th October. The company board also announced bonus share issue in the ratio of 4:1, which means four bonus shares for each share held by the shareholder on record date. As bonus shares have been approved on ex-date basis, this penny stock is going to trade ex-bonus today.

3] Sigma Solve: The NSE listed stock is going to trade ex-bonus today as its board of directors has fixed 10th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The board of directors also approved bonus share issue in the ratio of 3:2 that means 3 bonus shares will be issued to the eligible shareholders for every 2 shares they hold on the record date.

Bonus shares are given to the shareholders of the company without any cost from company's accumulated earnings. The basic benefit for the shareholder post issuance of bonus shares is increase in outstanding shares of the shareholder, which translates into higher rise in one's absolute money post-issuance of bonus share. Through bonus shares, listed companies also reap benefits in the form of higher retail participation and increased equity base.