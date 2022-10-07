Stocks in news: These 3 shares to trade ex-bonus today. Do you own?

1] Saianand Commercial: After trading ex-split in August 2022 in the ratio of 10:1, shares of Saianand Commercial Ltd are going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for bonus shares on 10th October 2022. The company board has approved and declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 that means one bonus share will be issued to a shareholder holding one equity share of the company.

