Stocks in uptrend: REC, PFC, IREDA up on RBI project finance norm. Do you own any of these?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published20 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Stocks in uptrend: REC, PFC, IREDA share prices gained up to 5% in the morning trades on Friday. The gains were led by news flow around RBI finalizing the project finance norm. Do you own any of these?

Power Finance Corporation Ltd was the largest gainer as its share price gained more than 5%. The REC Ltd and  Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd or IREDA share price also were up 3-4% in the morning trades on the BSE on Friday

