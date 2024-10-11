Markets
Carpe diem for Indian stocks: Exit and re-invest is the name of the game
Summary
- For short-term traders and long-term investors, reaching a target return often prompts an exit.
- Even if an investor takes some profit now, one is looking for more opportunities to invest in equities as India will see a secular bull run in the long term, said experts.
Exit. Enter. Repeat.
