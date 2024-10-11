"Even if you take some profits now, you will find more opportunities to invest in equities as India is going to continue to see a secular bull run in the long term," said Ajay Menon, MD and CEO of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. At this moment, the stock market remains the best liquid investment option available, with the implementation of T+0 settlement, which enables investors to get their money on the same day, he said.